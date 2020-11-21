Share:

Karachi - Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the COVID-19 has hit new highs in Sindh by claiming 19 more lives overnight lifting the death toll to 2,799 and 1,276 new cases emerged when 12,975 samples were tested.

In a statement issued from CM House, he said that 19 more patients lost their lives lifting the death toll to 2,799 that constituted 1.8 percent.

Murad said that 12,975 samples were tested which diagnosed 1,276 cases that constituted 10 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 1,872,262 tests had been conducted against which 161,028 cases were detected, of them 90 percent or 145,143 patients had recovered, in-cluding 827 overnight.

He said that currently 13,086 patients were under treatment, including 12,537 in home isolation, nine at isolation centres and 544 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 446 pa-tients was stated to be critical, including 48 shifted to ventilators.

The CM said that out of 2,776 new cases 929 had been detected from Karachi, of them 333 from South, 273 from East, 94 from Central, 92 from West, Korangi 75 and 62 Malir. Hyderabad 130, Umerkot 36, Jacobabad 24, Ghotki 18, Sukkur and Tando Allahyar 17 each, Kambar 15, Larkana and Shikarpur 12 each, Dadu six, Jamshoro and Sanghar two each and Khairpur and Badin one each. Murad urged people of the province to follow SOPs to save themselves and their families.