RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Friday transferred an OSI and three station house officers in the district, informed a police spokesman. A notification in this regard has also been issued by the top boss of Rawalpindi police, he said. According to him, CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas has transferred station house officers of police stations City, Ganjmandi and Kahuta. CPO appointed SI Jamal Nawaz as new SHO of PS Ganjmandi while SI Afzal Ahmed was posted as SHO City and SI Yasir Mehmood was given charge of PS Kahuta as SHO, he said. The OSI was also transferred and SI Arslan Habib was posted as new OSI by the CPO. Former SHO PS Ganjmandi was ordered by CPO to report to Investigation Wing City Circle while two others former SHOs obtained ex-Pakistan leave, he informed.