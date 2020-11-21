Share:

LAHORE-Diamond Paints/FG Polo qualified for the main final of the Lt Gen Shah Rafi Alam Memorial Polo Cup 2020 after beating Barry’s by 8-5 in the first semifinal played here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Friday.

The heroics of Tom Brodie and Mian Abbas Mukhtar helped Diamond Paints/FG Polo make way to the main final as both hammered a hat-trick while Saqib Khan Khakwani and Mir Shoaib Ahmed hit converted one goal apiece. Ernesto Oscar Trotz was the key contributor from the losing side, who slammed in three goals while Hamza Mawaz Khan contributed two.

Diamond Paints started the match with a field goal to gain 1-0 lead, which was soon equalised by Barry’s at 1-1. The second chukker was dominated by Barry’s as they struck three goals against one by Diamond Paints to take 4-2 lead. The third chukker saw Diamond Paints bouncing back by thrashing three goals against one by Barry’s to level the score at 5-5. Diamond Paints dominated the fourth chukker by thrashing three back-to-back goals to win the match 8-5.

Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Director Fatima Group, said that the match was very tough but FG polo team managed to pace themselves well and came out as winners. “As the season progresses, we are playing much better as a team. Our hard work both on and off the field has helped us greatly and the result is that we have been able to win against very strong opponents. There are still a lot of things that we need to improve on as a team. We will carry on playing good polo and with Allah’s help, we will win more matches,” he added.