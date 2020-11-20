Share:

ISLAMABAD-She recently moved back to the UK after spending the summer in America with her beau Anwar Hadid. And DuaLipa looked sensational as she took to the stage to perform during the recording of Friday night’s the Graham Norton Show. The One Kiss hit-maker, 25, dazzled in floating silver sequinned ensemble which boasted a high neck and cape sleeves.

Dua commanded attention in her statement outfit, using her arms to showcase twhe gown’s stunning sleeves and fringed material as she sang her song. The beauty slicked her brunette locks back into a tight bun and donned a full face of makeup including a touch of pretty nude lipstick to accentuate her features. Adding even more sparkle to her look, Dua donned a selection of stylish rings for the recording of the star-studded talk show. Also joining Dua was actor Hugh Grant, comedian RomeshRangananthan and food writer Nigella Lawson. Nigella cut a particularly stylish figure in a black top with a chic cut-out shoulder detail.