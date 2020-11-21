Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Radio Pakistan, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the establishment of ‘radio schools.’ The aim is to promote distance education system in the country.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Secretary Education Ms Farah Hamid Khan, and Secretary Information and Broadcasting Ms Zahida Parveen.

The MoU was signed by Additional Secretary Education Mohiyuddin Ahmad Wani and DG Radio Pakistan Ambreen Jan. The establishment of radio schools was a major step towards ensuring children’s access to education at doorstep to save their educational loss due to COVID-19.

This step has been taken under the light of Prime Minister’s vision of providing education to each and every child.

The children belonging to far flung areas would take benefit from this initiative of Federal Education Ministry as the Radio Pakistan has complete access across the country.

Radio schools would broadcast educational programmes from 10 am to 12 pm in the morning while the same will be repeated in the evening so that the children working in workshops would take benefit from it and not be deprived of the basic right of education.

These programmes can also be accessed through internet and mobile app. Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood said that the girls who do not have access to schools due to any reason, would be major beneficiaries of this initiative of the government. “Our government was providing education to students especially the girls at their door steps aiming at to provide education to them,” he remarked.

Shafqat said that last year Education Ministry in collaboration with Pakistan Television launched Teleschool project from which around eight million children were taking benefit on daily basis.

The initiative of Teleschool was started in just 15 days in order to save precious educational time of children in wake of COVID-19. However, those who do not have access to Teleschool, would now take benefit from radio schools project.

He said that the aim of these steps was to take benefit from all available modern resources rather to focus only on one thing. Education Minister also informed that e-education portal would be launched soon through which the programmes of Teleschool and radio schools can be accessed through one click. Federal Education Ministry was making all-out efforts for the development of distance education system in the county and in that regard a wing had been established in the education ministry.

The Ministry of Federal Education was also introducing a policy regarding distance education soon, which will be a compulsory part of National Education Policy, he mentioned.