KARACHI-Faysal Bank Limited (FBL), one of the leading Islamic banks in Pakistan, has yet again brought another first for the convenience of its housing customers by forging a strategic alliance with Zameen.com which is Pakistan’s largest real estate online portal. Through this alliance, Zameen.com will establish an exclusive service desk for Free Real Estate Advisory to Faysal Islami’s Roshan Digital Account Customers interested in Real Estate Investments and pre-approved Local Home Finance & Low-cost Housing customers. Terms and conditions however apply upon deal materialization.