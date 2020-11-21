Share:

KARACHI-Four accused involved in serial attacks on Pakistan Rangers Sindh on Friday were handed over to the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on 10-day physical re-mand.

The accused were produced before an anti-terrorism court (ATC) by the CTD.

The investigation officer (IO) of the case informed the court that four accused were booked under illegal arms and explosives act. It was further stated that the accused were involved in attacks over Sindh Rangers in Karachi and Ghotki in the months of June and July this year.

The accused were being funded by the Indian spy agency RAW, the IO said and demanded their remand. The court after granting 10 days remand of the accused adjourned the hearing.

On July 19, a person was killed while six others sustained injuries in a cracker blast near the Pakistan Rangers, Sindh’s vehicle in Liaquatabad.

According to rescue and police sources, the Rangers vehicle came under attack near an Ehsaas programme office in Liaquatabad. Consequently, a person was killed while six others suffered injuries.

This cracker blast came hours after a similar attack on the Rangers’ vehicle in Ghotki that left at least three people, including a Sindh Rangers man, dead.