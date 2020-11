Share:

The funeral prayers of Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been offered at Minar-e-Pakistan Ground.

A Large number of people from across the country attended the funeral of TLP chief Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

The TLP chief had breathed his last on Thursday night. He was unwell since the last few days, confirmed family sources and had complained about the fever as he led a protest at the Faizabad Interchange a few days ago.