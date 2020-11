Share:

LAHORE - The funeral prayer of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi will be held today at Minar-e-Pakistan Ground at 10am. The family sources said that Allama Rizvi, 54, had been suffering from fever for the last few days and experiencing difficulty in breathing. He was shifted to the Sheikh Zayed Hospital on Thursday where he breathed his last.