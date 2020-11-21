Share:

The G20 summit is an annual gathering of world leaders and central bank executives from 19 countries and the European Union. This year’s forum should have taken place in Saudi Arabia, however, this had to be re-arranged due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leaders of the world’s 20 major economies gather for a two-day online summit on Saturday in a bid to work out a COVID-19 action plan to shore up the struggling global economy.

The 2020 G20 presidency was assumed by Saudi Arabia, which was set to host the summit of leaders from the world’s 20 biggest and most vibrant economies in Riyadh this November. However, due to coronavirus-induced restrictions, the gathering was replaced with a virtual meet-up.

As planned, the forum will take place on 21-22 November and see the participation of the leaders of 19 countries, including Russia, the US, China, Brazil, South Africa, as well as the European Union.

According to the announcement provided by the summit’s organisers, “Saudi Arabia is not only a key player in the region, it plays an important role in stabilising the global economy.”

“The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 closely aligns with the core G20 objectives of macroeconomic stability, sustainable development, empowerment of women, enhanced human capital, and increased flow of trade and investment​,” Saudi Arabia said regarding the upcoming meeting.