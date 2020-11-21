Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Human Rights and Minority Affairs (HR&MA) Ijaz Alam Augustine has said that the Punjab government is taking measures to upgrade education system because the education sector was ignored by the previous rulers.

He expressed these views while participating in a ceremony in connection with ‘World Children’s Day’ here on Friday in which parliamentarians, civil society organizations, consultants, law experts and more than 200 female students from various educational institutions participated.

The Minister said: “We have to give equal opportunities to all students and to bring back all drop-outs to schools without any discrimination.”

Ijaz Alam Augustine said the PTI government believed in ensuring the rights of all citizens, adding that Punjab had enacted various laws for the protection of child rights in the province.

Wife of Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Begum Perveen Sarwar, in her address, said that Pakistan was among the countries which signed and ratified the Child Rights Commission (CRC) for

implementing it in accordance with Pakistan’s law and Islamic ideology.

She added that the CRC provided a universal standard on the rights of children the world over.

She said that Pakistan, being a signatory, was under obligation to develop a child protection system to ensure optimum child development and protection.