The Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi has announced the establishment of three schools, namely the School of Business Studies (SBS), the School of Economics and Social Sciences (SESS), and the School of Mathematics and Computer Science (SMCS). The schools will come into effect from January1, 2021. Executive Director IBA Karachi, Dr S Akbar Zaidi announced the names of the interim deans earlier yesterday who will replace the associate deans of the FCS, Dr Sayeed Ghani, and the FBA, Dr Huma Baqai, once their current term ends on December 31, 2020.

Associate Professor, Dr. Wajid H. Rizvi, Professor Dr. Shakeel A. Khoja, and Professor, Dr. Asma Hyder, have been appointed as the interim deans of the SBS, the SMCS and the SESS respectively.

The Department of Accounting and Law, the Department of Marketing, the Department of Finance, and the Department of Management will come under the umbrella of the SBS. The SESS will house the Department of Economics, and Department of Social Sciences while the Department of Computer Science, and the Department of Mathematical Sciences will constitute the SMCS.

The setting up of the schools has been undertaken in alignment with international standards and best practices keeping in check the diversity of the programs, courses and the student body. Marking this advancement at the IBA, Dr. Zaidi highlighted, “This is an important development in the way we want to envisage the IBA in the coming years with a specialized focus, increased output (offering of programs and course) and a competitive environment”.