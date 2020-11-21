Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, in a major crackdown, on Friday sealed 16 restaurants in different areas of the city for violating the COVID-19Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

According to the officials, Assistant Commissioner Saddar conducted a massive crackdown against restaurants not following the SOPs in the areas Tarnol, GT Road and Bhara Kahu and some restaurants were sealed in the Beverly Centre. A total of 25 outlets were inspected in Tarnol and GT Road area and 16 were sealed on the spot. As many as 10 persons were also arrested for violating the SOPs. Five restaurants were sealed in the Beverly Centre. A coffee shop was sealed in sector F-11, according to the officials.

They said that following the second wave of Coronavirus, the administration has so far sealed over 60 city restaurants.

Meanwhile, the administration, after a detailed survey, has de-sealed five sub-sectors of the capital city. The sectors including I-8/3, I-8/4, G-9/1, G-10/4 and G-6/2 were sealed for two weeks due to the increasing cases of COVID-19 in these areas.