Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday inaugurated Bab-e-Lahore at Thokar Niaz Beg on Friday.

Provincial Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, MPAs Sadia Sohail Rana and Nazir Chohan, Vice-Chairman LDA Sh Muhammad Imran, DG LDA Ahmad Aziz Tarrar, Addl DG Farqaleet Mir, Chief Engineer LDA Abdul Razaq Chohan and governing body Member Aamer Riaz Qureshi were also present. The CM was also briefed about the salient features of the project.

Talking on the occasion, the CM said the welcome gate would leave a lasting impression on visitors. He said Thokar Niaz Beg junction had been redone and green areas had been developed along the canal by adding street lights, palisade fencing and decorative lights. ‘Darood Shareef’ is also inscribed with steelwork on both sides of 130 feet wide and 60 feet high Bab-e-Lahore gate. It’s a new identity of the provincial capital which withstood the ravages of the past rulers”, he stated and announced to embellish other entry and exit points of the City as well.

CM condoles death of Khadim Rizvi

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the head of Tehrik-e-Laibaik Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi.

In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Also, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the demise of head of Tehrik-e-Laibaik Maulana Khadim Hussain Rizvi. She paid homage to the services of Khadim Hussain Rizvi and expressed heartfelt sympathies and condolence with the bereaved family members.

She prayed that may Allah Almighty grant courage to bear the irreparable loss with equanimity.