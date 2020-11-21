Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that his government initiated various programs to ensure protection of children's rights. In his message on the World Children's Day, he said the government is striving to ensure that child's rights to inclusive development, education, healthcare, participation, dignity and security as envisaged in the UN Convention on the Rights are implemented. Imran Khan said a national commission on the rights of child has been set up which monitors child rights situation in the country.

Alluding to the legislation passed for the protection of children, the Prime Minister said the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf provides enhanced focus on childhood nutrition and child friendly learning environment. He said the creation of a violence-free society and ending child abuse is one of the present government's priority areas.