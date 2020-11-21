Share:

KARACHI - City’s Special Development Programme of Rs1103 billion ‘Karachi Transformation Plan’ has been designed on the directives of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to put pending major projects of the metropolis on fast track to completion.

This was stated by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders while talking to media on the role of the party (PTI) in the development of the metropolis.

They said that the Karachi was the economic hub of the country and for the reso-lution to issues of the city, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar had designed the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) to complete the major pending projects including the infrastructure in the next two to three years.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly and PTI leader Firdous Shamim said that our party performed in the city if it got opportunity for the same.

He said that the PTI-led government was working on the Green Line Project and it would be made operational next year. He further said that the government was also making efforts to complete K-4 project and Railway Freight Corridor.

PTI MPA – Sindh Sidra Imran said that Karachi Transformation Plan would provide relief to Karachiites in terms of facilities and it had been designed by the efforts of Asad Umar.

She said that 200 buses of Green Line Project would be on roads of the city by Ju-ly to September to provide facility of public transport to the people of Karachi.

She said that there were fourteen PTI’s elected MNAs from the city and they car-ried out work in their areas.

Sidra said that the government fulfilled the long standing demand of the indus-tries in the shape of flat electricity prices. She said that a big segment of the socie-ty belonged to the industries and to provide incentives to the industries was im-portant. K-4 project’s completion and complete revival of the Karachi Circular Railway were in progress, she said adding that efforts for the revival of rain-drains and recreational activities in the city were also in progress.