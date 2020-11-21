Share:

SUKKUR - The accountability court, Sukkur has postponed the indictment of senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah and 18 other co-accused in Rs1.23 billion corruption ref-erence till November 30. The former leader of opposition, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, along with other co-accused was brought to the accountability court. The accountability judge, af-ter hearing arguments from the NAB prosecutor and Khursheed Shah’s counsel, postponed the indictment till November 30.