MUZAFFARABAD - The victims of Indian forces aggression on the Line of Control will be rehabilitated as all available resources will be used to cater to their needs especially healthcare and livelihood.

These views were expressed by Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar, Chairman, KORT while addressing a reception in his honour by Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement.

He said that last week Indian forces’ unprovoked aggression on innocent civilians and the destruction of their homes along the LoC was painful for all of the Kashmiri people. The KORT chief announced that every citizen affected by the Indian firing on the LoC will be provided Rs250,000 cash, 25 galvanized sheets and rations per family for house construction.

Chaudhry Akhtar, who was conferred Tamgha-i-Imtiaz by the government of Pakistan for meritorious services for humanity, assured to remain on the forefront in serving the humanity in need.

Addressing the reception, Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Altaf Ahmed Bhat, who had hosted the reception, said that KORT is a shelter for the helpless and orphans.

He added that at this time it is their collective responsibility to extend support to the KORT welfare projects in Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.