Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the highups of all the works department of the provincial government for necessary steps to introduce E-Work Order System for the contracts of developmental projects and ensure that work orders are issued to the contractors within 10 days positively after the award of contracts.

He further directed all the relevant departments to sit together and devise a workable strategy to put an end to the practice of “Ring” in the award of contracts with the aim to ensure transparency in the process of contracts and ensure quality of work in developmental projects.

He issued these directives while chairing a progress review meeting of Communication & Works and Irrigation Departments here yesterday.

Besides Advisor to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Bangash, administrative secretaries of relevant department attended the meeting.

The Chief Minister further directed all the provincial departments to get the PC-1 of their developmental schemes reflected in the Annual Development Program (ADP) approved from the competent forums by 15th December this year adding that he would hold a review meeting of the entire ADP after the given deadline and made it clear that in case of non-compliance, a strict action would be taken against the responsible ones.

Regarding the posting/transfers of officials working on the same post for more than two years, the Chief Minister made it clear that no compromise would be made on the transfer of these officials, and directed the heads of all departments to immediately transfer all such officials and submit certificates to this effect along with the lists of transferred staff.

The meeting was given detailed briefing about the developmental schemes, posting/transfers of staff and other related matters of the above-mentioned departments. Briefing the meeting about progress on Motorways/Expressways projects under the Works & Communication department, it was told that EOI had been invited to start practical work on Swat Expressway Phase-II project whereas PC-1 of Peshawar-D.I. Khan Motorway project has been prepared and submitted to P&D department.

Regarding the proposed Dir Motorway Project, it was informed that a feasibility study of the project had been awarded to the selected firm and financial study of the same would be completed by February next year.

It was further informed that a total of 44 developmental schemes of C&W Department were reflected in the ADP out of which 39 have been approved.

Briefing the meeting about the progress of Irrigation Department, the meeting was informed that implementation of the Chief Minister’s directives regarding removal of encroachments on River Swat was in progress and a strategy has been devised to clear the river of encroachments phase wise.

Talking on this occasion, the Chief Minister termed the timely completion of developmental schemes as one of the top priorities of his government and directed the highups of all departments to ensure physical progress on these developmental schemes as per given the timelines so that these are completed in the stipulated time period.