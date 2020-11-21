Share:

peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz has instructed all the Divisional Commissioners to ensure implementation of NCOC decisions and SOPs implementation in their respective areas to control spread of Covid-19 during the second wave of the pandemic.

The Chief Secretary along with Inspector General of Police Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi presided over a he meeting of Administrative Secretaries and all Divisional Commissioners and Regional Police Officers through video link.

On the occasion, he said that the second wave of Corona has already started and arrangements have to be made to control the spread of the pandemic.

He also directed the Commissioners to visit hospitals in their respective divisions and review the situation, keep a close watch on all arrangements including hospital capacity and corona contact tracing.

The Chief Secretary issued instructions to the Department of Transport and Divisional Commissioners to ensure implementation of Corona SOPs in public transport.

Giving a briefing on the occasion, the Secretary Transport said that 23,000 vehicles have been inspected during the last one month for violating corona SOPs in public transport and action has been taken against 13,000 vehicles and fines of Rs 3.5 million have been collected.

Expressing satisfaction over the activities of the Transport Department, the Chief Secretary directed to expedite the operations in this regard.

He further directed the Commissioners to keep a close watch on the artificial inflation as well and check the prices of food items on daily basis.

Moreover, the Chief Secretary directed all Regional Commissioners to visit flour mills in their respective divisions.

and ensure the implementation of government quota and also keep a close watch on sugar crushing in sugar mills.