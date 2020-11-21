Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) started service formally on Friday as the train reached Pipri from City Station but the turnout of passengers remained low on the first day.

The first train operation started at 07:00 AM while the second operation was scheduled from Pipri to City Station at 04:30 PM and from City to Pipri Station at 05:00 PM.

The fare has been reduced from Rs50 to Rs30, whereas the service is free for pas-sengers on the inaugural day. The commuters expressed happiness over restora-tion of the KCR.