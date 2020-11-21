Share:

Rawalpindi-A man slaughtered her wife for not giving him money for buying drugs while another man was shot dead by unknown assailant in different parts of capital, informed sources on Friday.

Police also found dead body of a 20-year-old man hanging with tree in Gulberg Greens, they said.

Police registered cases and started investigation, sources added.

According to details, a citizen namely Nasir Khan, security guard at a housing society by profession, lodged complaint with Police Station (PS) Sihala stating that her niece Farzana Bibi got married with a man Nasir some 18 years ago. The couple have five children and was living in a rented house in Humak, Islamabad, he told police. He added Nasir used to smoke Hashish and often demanded money for drugs from his wife and tortured her if she refused to fulfil his illegal demand. “Kids of Farzana told me that their father fought with their mother over money issue and later on cut her throat with a sharp knife,” he alleged. The accused managed to escape from the scene after committing crime while the dead body was moved to PIMS for autopsy by the rescuers.

Police registered case against killer and started investigation.

In yet another incident, Mir Waqas Ali appeared before officials of PS Koral and lodged complaint that unknown motorcyclist shot dead Saeed Akbar, the watchman of a plaza in Ghauri Town, and escaped from the scene. A case was registered against killer by the police, sources said.

Koral police also recovered the dead body of a man hanging with a tree at Gulberg Greens. The dead body was moved to PIMS where he has been identified as Muhammad Awais. “Police are investigating the matter,” said a police officer when contacted.