Share:

Islamabad - The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) has proposed the provincial education ministries to consider closure of educational institutions from current month to end of January due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation, The Nation learnt on Friday.

The ministry has also proposed the provinces phase-wise closure of primary, middle, secondary and higher secondary educational institutions from November 24 to December 15.

The presentation of the ministry of FE&PT presented in National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) has been also given to the provincial education ministries to consider the advices. The presentation given by the ministry of FE&PT available with The Nation said that NCOC has recently urged Education Ministries to close schools starting from Nov 20 till Jan 31, 2020.

It said that several Education institutes across the country are closed/have undergone closure due to COVID cases and early and extended Winter break for all education institutes from November 24 till January 31st, 2020 were proposed.

The ministry advised the provinces for local arrangements for exchange of homework/assignment, online, blended learning to continue teachers to attend and prepare academic material for online, blended learning and homework.

It also proposed the provincial education ministries for TeleSchool, e-Taleem, PITB and RadioSchool to bridge the gap.

Proposing the staggered reduction of student presence in education institutes the ministry proposed that on November 24, 2020, primary grade students stop coming to schools. This would reduce the biggest load of 28 Million students and the associated logistics linked to their attendance.

It also advised that on December 2, 2020, middle grade students also stop coming to schools. This will be decided based on COVID situation. This will further reduce movement of 6 million students.

The ministry in its presentation provided to provinces also said that on December 15, 2020, higher and higher secondary school students also stop attending schools. This will further reduce 5 million students movement.

Education institutes across the country were reopened on Sept. 15, 2020 after a closure of six months due to COVID-19 and schools have been operational using a staggered approach.

NOTE: Above to be reviewed regularly for a reversal of closure or early full closure based on the COVID situation.

Ministry of FE&PT advised that local arrangements for exchange of homework/assignment, online, blended learning to continue for primary grades and teachers to attend and prepare academic material for online, blended learning and homework.

It advised that minimum 11 weeks of academic weeks to be covered and current Academic session to extend till 31st May 2021 while exam dates for Grade 1-8 are June 1- June 10.

It further proposed that exams for SSC and HSSC from June 2021 and alternate mode of assessments for Practical exams should be searched while new Academic session 2021-22 to start from September 2021

The ministry of FE&PT also advised that trainings to continue with strict SOPs and all other Exams scheduled must continue under strict SOPs and attendance of management staff and teachers required with strict SOPs

It also proposed to reduce summer vacations.

Meanwhile, the association of Private Schools has urged the government to not close the educational institutions and continue the activities with the compliance of strict SOPs.

President private schools educations Malik Abrar said that internet facility is not available for all students in the country and government must not close the educational institutions without consultation of all stake holders.