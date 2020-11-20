Share:

ISLAMABAD-Model and feminist, MushkKaleem truly wooed the audience at Huma Adnan’s bridal show recently. The House of Amir Adnan featured Huma Adnan’s solo event, with beautiful FnkAsia brides at the outdoor function. Taking place at Beach Luxury in Karachi, top fashion model MushkKaleem made quite the impression with her signature fierce walk while perfecting all the poise and grace a Huma Adnan bride would have. While dressed in beautiful intricate designs and cultural allure, Mushk’s traditional bridal look won the show, with her confident body language and stark beauty, she truly brought out the true spirit and semblance FnkAsia represents. With fashion and couture evolving over time, Huma Adnan managed to retain a traditional mark of glamour and elegance, debuting handcrafted karigars with their unparalleled craftsmanship, accentuated by the lovely daylight.