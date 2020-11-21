Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony and Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi on Friday said that rumours and negative propaganda can’t damage stable and brotherly relations of Pakistan and Arab countries. “Seeking preventive measures against coronavirus is relevant and in accordance of the definition in Allah we trust, he said.

While addressing Friday congregation here at Grand Jamia Masajid Baharia Town, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that brotherly relations between Pakistan and Arab Islamic world are stable and friendly.

Islamic Shariah commands us to seek measures for our protection in face of any calamity and problem, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi adding that seeking preventive measures against Coronavirus is in accordance of Islamic Shariah and one should ensure protection of one another against this pandemic.

He said that affection of Prophet of Allah Mohammed (SAW) requires us to take care of our neighbors, educate our children and girls and give rights to mothers and sisters from inheritance. Coronavirus is serious issue and all should observe preventive measures against this pandemic, he added. Following Friday sermon, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi spoke to media persons and stated that brotherly relations between Pakistan and Arab countries are stable and strengthened. With endeavours of Prime Minister Imran khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, misunderstanding between Pakistan and Arab world had been resolved.

Responding to a question, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that on account of coronavirus pandemic, some Arab countries stopped visa facilities temporarily, which will be restored with improvement of Covid-19 situation.

Ashrafi also stated that Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi was prestigious religious scholars and everyone consoles with family of Allama Khadim Hussain Rizvi on his sad demise.