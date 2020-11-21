Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Communications & Postal Services Murad Saeed has said that no country can claim to be part of civilised world without ensuring equality of law for all. He was addressing the passing-out ceremony patrol officers including 82 female officers at Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupura on Friday. Inspector General of Police (IGP) National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) Syed Kaleem Imam, Additional IG Khalid Mehmood, Secretary Communications Zafar Hassan, senior police officers and relatives of the passing-out officers attended the ceremony.

Before the ceremony, the federal minister, along with IGP NH&MP, laid wreath on the monument of Motorway Police Shuhada and prayed for the departed souls.

At the beginning of the passing-out ceremony, the minister inspected the platoons included in the parade. While addressing the passing-out officers, the federal minister said that they should feel pride that they were part of an organisation which had earned worldwide fame as an honest and professional force. He shared his expectations that the passing-out officers would uphold the core values of NH&MP, which were honesty, courtesy and help at all costs. He said that if the government wanted to improve its departments, it would have to make wise selection of persons on merit and improve standards of professional training.

Murad Saeed congratulated and appreciated the efforts of IGP NH&MP Kaleem Imam and Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam over excellent training of the passing-out officers and arrangements made for the ceremony. Addressing the officers, the IGP NH&MP said that the passing-out patrol officers should feel pride that they were part of an organisation which enjoyed the status of branded organisation among all police forces of Pakistan. Later on, the passing-out patrol officers and junior patrol officers marched pass before of chief guest. The Minister also distributed awards among all-round best Amar Parkasah and Salman Abid in probationer and basic recruit course.