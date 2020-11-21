Share:

The small screen is often subject to criticism in Pakistan; be it from those who believe displaying certain characters and their stories is against our cultural values, or those who think there is a lack of diversity and inclusivity because of the cultural restraint.

There’s also backlash towards the stereotypical representation of men and women in the media, coupled with the repetitive content which automatically narrows down the roles available to actors.

However, Junaid Khan in a recent interview with BBC Urdu, opened up about the limited working margin for males on the small screen. But he did not cite the lack of content or diversity as the cause. “Because television is a medium largely consumed by women, its main characters are women,” he said. “On the contrary, the work margin for male actors is higher on the big screen,” he added.