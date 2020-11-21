Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the opposition parties should give up the politics of stubbornness. In the present circumstances, rallies will only result in spikes in Coronavirus cases.

Pakistan cannot afford a second Coronavirus wave right now.

No rally can oust the government and we have no fear of Opposition’s protests, the opposition has no choice but to wait for the general election, India is the enemy of peace and under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan we are exposing Indian intentions all over the world. He was talking to different provincial delegations of PTI in Governor’s House on Friday. Governor Punjab said that we have taken difficult decisions to steer Pakistan out of the crisis.

If political opponents pursue their own personal interests and spread mayhem in the country, this will not in any way serve Pakistan.

I reiterate this to the opposition that they should respect the public mandate and avoid halting the process of the country’s development, he added.

He said that we are making decisions as per national interests not personal or political interests. He said that all institutions including the Parliament are being strengthened. He said that those who are trying to make the institutions controversial will only face failure because the strength of Pakistan is in the strengthening of institutions.

Governor Punjab said that the public has given us a 5-year mandate that’s why it is our democratic and constitutional right to complete our term. General elections will take place on their time.

He said that if someone thinks that they can threaten the government through protests, they are living in a fool’s paradise. He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan will complete his constitutional term. Governor Punjab said that PTI is taking practical steps to provide relief to the poor lot of the country.

He said that Ehsaas Programme, Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme and Sehat Insaf Card are proof that we are uplifting the underprivileged sections of the population. He said that all promises will be fulfilled as per party’s manifesto and we will make the dream of a progressive Pakistan a reality.

Lauds complete merit-based admissions in GCU

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar appreciated the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Government

College University (GCU) Lahore Prof Asghar Zaidi in ensuring 100 per cent merit-based admissions even on sports and co-curricular seats this year.

“It’s not an easy task but person appointed on merit ensures merit, and my fullest support is with Vice- Chancellors who don’t take any pressure and ensure merit in appointments and admissions,” said Governor Sarwar while addressing a ceremony on Friday organized by the Old Ravians Union (ORU) in the honour of GCU VC Prof Asghar Zaidi at the University’s Salam Hall.

The Governor also highlighted the work done by Vice- Chancellors and medical health professionals in fight against COVID-19.

He said coronavirus telemedicine helpline, established by the Governor’s House, was a huge success and people benefited from it. Muhammad Sarwar lauded the vision of Prof Zaidi to establish the Mental Health Helpline for providing free online counseling services regarding treatment of anxiety, stress, fear or other psychological issues arising due to the global pandemic of coronavirus and lockdown in their houses.

He said Prof Zaidi’s name was written on corona warrior’s wall in the Governor’s House due to his untiring and sincere efforts to fight against the pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Zaidi highlighted the need for establishing another girls hostel on the University campus, saying that a large number of girls from other cities secured admission in the GCU on merit and faced difficulties due to limited seats in the girls hostel.

ORU President Ashfaq Mohlan and General Secretary Tayyab Rizvi also addressed the ceremony attended by eminent Old Ravians, including former chief minister Hasan Askari Rizvi.

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated the new office of Old Ravians Union at University’s Meeting Rooms which was assigned for the first time to Old Ravians.