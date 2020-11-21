Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to Pakistan Army’s media wing, “matters related to geostrategic environment and further strengthening of security and defense cooperation between the two countries were discussed during the meeting.” The statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate further said that both sides reaffirmed the commitment that being ‘Iron Brothers’ and ‘All-Weather’ friends, Pakistan and China would continue to forge deeper strategic ties.