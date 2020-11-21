Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador Moinul Haque, on behalf of the President of Pakistan, conferred civil award of Pakistan “Hilal-E-Pakistan” upon Song Tao in recognition of his outstanding services towards Pakistan and strengthening of Pakistan-China relations. A special Investiture Ceremony was held at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, said an official statement issued here. Song Tao is the Minister of International Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and a member of 19th CPC Central committee. He has been a great friend of Pakistan and an ardent advocate of Pakistan-China friendship. In his capacity as Minister IDCPC, he has been instrumental in promoting the sustainable and healthy development of Pakistan-China exchanges in the spheres of people-to-people contacts and party-to-party linkages. Song Tao has played a key role in fostering greater mutual understanding between the CPC and various political parties of Pakistan, thereby, contributing to consolidating the all-around social consensus on the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership and jointly building a closer Pakistan-China Community of Shared Future in the New Era.