Pakistan on Saturday strongly condemned today’s rocket attacks at Kabul city which resulted in loss of precious lives and injuries to many.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of all those who lost their lives and pray for the early and complete recovery of the injured,” the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said at a time when international community’s efforts towards Afghan peace process were moving forward, it was important to be vigilant against the spoilers who were working to undermine the peace efforts.

“Pakistan reiterates its condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We express our full solidarity and support for Afghanistan and its fraternal people,” the spokesperson added.