Pakistan has strongly condemned today's rocket attacks in Kabul which resulted in loss of precious lives and injuries to many.

In a statement, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri conveyed Pakistan's heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and prayed for early and complete recovery of the injured.

He said we express our full solidarity and support for Afghanistan and its fraternal people.

The spokesperson said at a time when international community’s efforts towards Afghan peace process are moving forward it is important to be vigilant against the spoilers who are working to undermine peace efforts.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri reiterated Pakistan's condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.