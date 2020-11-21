Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi on Friday slammed former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif for what he called his wrong priorities.

He was talking to the delegation of University of Gujrat’s medical students, which called on him here at his residence. The students apprised him of their problems and sought his intervention to solve them.

After listening to the students’ problems, Ch Parvez Elahi expressed the optimism that their problems will be solved very soon.

He was of the view that the students of Gujrat and Sargodha universities were facing problems due to flawed policies of the former chief minister. “It is because of Shehbaz Sharif that educational institutions are on the verge of destruction,” Parvez said, and added, “Presently, the medical section’s 500 girls and boys students are cursing Shehbaz.”

He claimed that he had got his home work completed for solving the students’ problems immediately. “Students should not be worried as their problems will be solved on priority basis,” he assured them.