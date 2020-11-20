Share:

“There can be no keener revelation of a society’s

soul than the way in which it treats its children.”

–Nelson Mandela

Yesterday, November 20 was World Children’s Day. Therefore, going back to the history of the efforts to protect the children’s rights is important. After, the establishment of the United Nations (UN), the global community took many progressive steps in making a better world for future generations. Among many such endeavours, the UN General Assembly (GA) adopted the Declaration of the Rights of the Children on November 20, 1959. On the same day in 1989, the UNGA adopted the Convention on the Rights of the Child. Though, the world started celebrating Children’s day ever since 1954, however, from 1959, November 20 was adopted as World Children’s Day. Many countries have taken significant and progressive steps to protect the rights of children. But children in Pakistan have yet to see a government that protects their rights. Because of the failure to legislate for protecting our children, they make one of the most vulnerable segments to abuses of every kind.