ISLAMABAD - Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi on Friday said that Pakistan Navy was ensuring safety and security of international waters through collaborative and independent maritime security initiatives.

He was addressing the participants of 6th National Security Workshop, Balochistan held under the auspices of Army Southern Command through video link. While addressing the participants, the Naval Chief dilated upon prevalent security dynamics in the Indian Ocean Region with focus on maritime security challenges. The Naval Chief underscored that Pakistan Navy is ensuring safety and security of international waters through collaborative and independent maritime security initiatives.

He further highlighted Pakistan Navy’s contribution toward creating maritime awareness and efforts to spur growth of maritime sector for economic prosperity of Pakistan and coastal region, according to a press release received here. While responding to the questions of the participants, the Naval Chief counted major initiatives undertaken by Pakistan Navy to enhance coastal security, promote education, provision of sustained medical facilities and creation of employment opportunities for local populace of Balochistan particularly the coastal community.

The participants comprising notables from government and civil society, intelligentsia, media, religious scholars, bureaucrats, lawyers, doctors, students and youth from various districts of Balochistan participated in the workshop. The participants highly appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Navy and suggested further expansion of PN welfare projects across Balochistan, said the Press release.