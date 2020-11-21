Share:

ISLAMABAD-Police have arrested son of Lal Mosque former cleric (late) Maulana Abdul Rashid Ghazi on charges of scuffling with cops and tearing their uniforms when a police party raided the house to arrest other son of Maulana who is wanted to police in a house-trespass case, informed sources on Friday.

The detained accused has been identified as Haris Ghazi, who was shifted to Police Station Kohsar, they said. The other accused who managed to escape during raid is Haroon Ghazi against whom a case was registered on charges of house-trespass with PS Aabpara, sources said.

According to details, SI Imran Afzal submitted a complaint with PS Kohsar that he along with other cops including ladies police carried out a raid on a house located in F/6-4 to arrest an accused namely Haroon Ghazi wanted by Aabpara police in case number 421/20 dated 19/11/2020.

He mentioned that as the police party knocked at the door, a young man appeared from inside the house and attempted to shut the door after seeing cops outside.

He added police showed search warrants to the young man and requested him to allow cops to carry out search of house to arrest the accused.

“The man who was later identified as Haris Rashid started making noise and called some women from inside the house besides scuffling with police party. He tore uniforms of cops,” the plaintiff said.

He mentioned the accused Haroon Rashid managed to escape from the scene whereas cops held Haris Rashid and shifted him to police station for further investigation. A case was registered under sections 186/353/224/225 of PPC against Haris Rashid.

Earlier, Aabpara police also booked Haroon Ghazi and his wife under section 448 of PPC on complaint of Alaodin Mehmood, Admin Officer of Evacuee Trust Islamabad. In the complaint, the complainant claimed that Lal Mosque came under administrative control of Evacuee Trust Islamabad in G-6 while a house was built inside the mosque for accommodating the prayer leader. He alleged Haroon Rashid, son of Maulana Abdul Rashid Ghazi (late), along with his wife had allegedly occupied the house illegally.

“The act of Haroon Ghazi is against the law and police should register case against him and his wife,” the complainant told police.

Taking action, police registered case against accused and started investigation.

A senior police officer of Islamabad confirmed the development. He said raids are being carried out to arrest the accused.