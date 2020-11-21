Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani has said that cooperation of universities, colleges and public and private institutions is needed to promote education and research and formulate new policies for solving administrative and social problems. He said this during a meeting with a delegation, led by Vice-Chancellor Punjab University (PU), Prof Dr Niaz Ahmed Akhtar, at Central Police Office, here on Friday. The Research and Development Branch of the Punjab Police and the Institute of Social and Cultural Studies of the Punjab University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the occasion to improve the evidence-based services of the Punjab Police and to establish its initiatives on research basis.

Minorities delegation meets IGP Punjab

IGP Punjab Inam Ghani has said that minority citizens living in all districts of the province and followers of other religions are the beauty of Pakistani society and their protection, service and immediate solution to their problems included in priorities of the Punjab Police. He expressed these views during a meeting with a delegation of the National Commission for Minorities, led by former IGP Dr Shoaib Suddle, at the Central Police Office. MNA Dr Ramesh Kumar was also present.

During the meeting, issues of 5pc recruitment quota in the government jobs, including cases filed by minorities or against them were discussed.

The IGP said that the Punjab Police were maintaining the standard of recruitment for minorities in the government jobs under the quota for minorities and the recruitment of minority citizens on all allotted seats would be ensured.

He directed the Additional IG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) to conduct another survey of the minority places of worship in all districts including churches, temples, gurdwaras and other places of worship, and further improve security arrangements in the light of the survey reports. He said that the District

Police Officers (DPOs) themselves were active in preventing crimes against minorities and action was being taken against the culprits involved in such crimes on priority basis.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Dr Shoaib Suddle said that timely action of the Punjab Police on the incidents involving minorities in Sheikhupura and Bahawalpur was satisfactory while other districts should also work with the same spirit.

Member National Assembly and minority leader Dr Ramesh Kumar told the meeting that minorities were equal citizens of society whose potential should be utilised in every possible way.

He said that steps were being taken in Punjab to protect the rights of minority citizens.

Additional IGs, DIGs and other officers were also present.