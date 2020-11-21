Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday reaffirmed Pakistan's resolve to facilitate the repatriation of Afghan refugees with dignity and honor.

Addressing the consultative meeting of UN High Commissioner for Afghan Refugees through video link on Friday, he said Pakistan has always kept its doors open for Afghan brethren who have been facing war oppression for many decades.

The President said Pakistan extended its full support to Afghan peace process with sincerity.

He congratulated Afghan people for grabbing the opportunity in the shape of Afghan peace deal. The President said being the primary stakeholder after Afghanistan, Pakistan always desired to maintain peace in its neighboring Muslim country.