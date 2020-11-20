Share:

LAHORE-Provincial Secretary for Housing, Urban Development & Public Health Engineering Zafar Nasrullah has said that Punjab government is considering reducing land conversion charges for industry. He was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Friday. LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry also spoke on the occasion while Ahmad Aziz Tarrar, Director General, LDA, Syed Zahid Aziz, Managing Director, WASA and Jawad Ahmad Qureshi, Director General, PHA and LCCI EC members were also present on the occasion. The secretary said that there is shortage of 11 to 12 million housing units in Pakistan and about 5 millions are required in Punjab province. He said that government has already announced package for the construction sector. It is a best time for the business community to invest in this sector and earn huge profit.

He said that government is committed to serve the business community. All projects can be completed only with the help of the private sector. He said that public-private partnership is a key to success. He said that all provincial departments are available to serve the business community.

He added that a committee is already working for the revision of WASA water tariff for the industry and government wants to facilitate the business community to the maximum.