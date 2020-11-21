Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said that revival of economy was the top priority of Prime Minister Imran Khan and he was holding regular weekly meetings with all stake holders of various sectors in this regard. This he said while talking with a delegation of All Pakistan Timber Traders Associa-tion (APTTA) led by its chairman Sharjeel Goplani at Governor House on Friday. The delegation members thanked Governor Sindh for his efforts for declaring 4407 Pakistan Customs Tariff as raw material and said that in present fiscal year’s budget serial 4401 to 4406 were included in raw material category but 4407 was overlooked. They said that SRO 1240 had been issued on Friday for inclusion of 4407 PTC in raw material category, due to the untiring efforts of Governor Sindh. Governor Sindh said that as a representative of federal government he was al-ways willing to act as a mediator between federal government and business community. “I strongly believe that business community is the most essential component for the growth of country’s economy,” he added. He said that use of wood in various shapes was a pivotal ingredient in construc-tion of a house and government was determined to resolve problems confronted by this sector. He said that after coronavirus lockdown construction industry was the first sector that got a package. The other members of the delegation included Mushtaq Wali Muhammad, Sabir Bangash and Qutb Jodiawala.