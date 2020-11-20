Share:

ISLAMABAD-The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 11 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs 160.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs160.61. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 159.5 and Rs 160.5 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 68 paisas and closed at Rs 190.79 against the last day’s trading of Rs 190.11, State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.54, whereas an increase of Rs 1.07 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 213.21 as compared to its last closing of Rs 212.14.