Share:

khyber - The Government Bait-ul-Mal Foundation School was sealed after emergence of three corona cases there in Shiekmal Khel area of sub-division Landi Kotal, district Khyber yesterday.

Assistant Commissioner, Landi Kotal Muhammad Imran Yousafzai said that the educational institution was closed when COVID-19 was detected in three persons including two students and a teacher.

“We have disinfected the school by conducting spray by the Tehsil Municipal Authority (TMA) officials,” he added. He further said that till further order the school had been closed for all sorts of activities.

The spray was also carried out in the Government Degree College and Government Girls High Secondary School, Landi Kotal, to curtail the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

It is worth mentioning here that during the second wave of the COVID-19 across the country, the corona positive cases in the Khyber district have reached 42.