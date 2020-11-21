Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said Shaukat Khanum Memorial Trust (SKMT) Karachi will be the biggest cancer hospital in the country.

In a tweet on Saturday, he said it will be equipped with the latest machines.

I have this great feeling watching construction start on SKMT Karachi. InshaAllah, it will be the biggest cancer hospital in Pakistan as well as being equipped with the latest machines. pic.twitter.com/e5TY3eF8aa — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 21, 2020

Sharing the pictures of the site, the Prime Minister expressed his happiness over the start of construction work on the hospital.