Share:

Timergara - Speakers at a function held at the Government Primary School Danwa yesterday said that the state, society and educational institutions should ensure children’s rights within their domains.

The Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education Department in collaboration with its School Safety Cell and UNICEF organized the function to mark the World Children’s Day.

The day was widely observed in all public sector schools in the district on the government’s special directives.

On the occasion, the school’s children presented songs, speeches, na’ats and tableaus highlighting children’s rights and got applause from the audience.

The speakers said that children were the real asset and if their rights were ensured and protected the nation would be protected.

They said that children had the right to get education, health and food. “We have to protect the children from physical, mental and social violence,” DEO Miftahud Din said.

School Safety Cell, Directorate of Elementary and Secondary Education KP training coordinator Idrees Jehan said the organization was working to train students about disasters risk management across the province. He said that children should be protected from violence and discrimination.

He said the UNICEF was financially and technically supporting the school safety cell in order to prepare the students for coping with natural and manmade disasters.

The top position students of the school were awarded with prizes and gifts by the guest.