BAHAWALPUR - Planning and Development Department South Punjab arranged a training session for administrative secretaries of South Punjab on Smart Monitoring and Development Planning (SMDP) and Annual Development Plan (ADP) Formulation.

All the administrative Secretaries of South Punjab Secretariat participated in this session under the chair of Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman.

The participants have imparted training about SMDP portal and ADP formulation. Planning and Development Department has envisaged this portal for planning, approval and real-time online monitoring of development schemes.

Secretary Planning and Development South Punjab Shoaib Iqbal Syed apprised the participants about the importance of this portal.