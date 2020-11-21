Share:

Turkey seeks stronger cooperation with allies, said the nation's president on Saturday.

"We want to be in stronger cooperation with our friends and allies," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party's regular provincial congresses, held virtually as part of COVID-19 measures.

“We see ourselves nowhere else but in Europe. We contemplate to build our future together with Europe,” ​​​​​​​he added.

Erdogan urged the European Union to keep its promises, not to discriminate, and at least not to be a tool of “explicit hostility” against Turkey.

He also noted that Ankara wants to use its long and close ally relations with Washington actively in resolving the regional and global issues.

He said Turkey also cannot ignore countries, such as Russia and Iran, with which it has deep-rooted ties.

“We seek to improve our cooperation with almost all regional pacts in the world,” he said, adding that Turkey works for solutions based on territorial integrity and political unity everywhere it is involved, from Syria to Libya.

“We believe that we do not have any problem with any country or institution that cannot be solved through politics, diplomacy, and dialogue,” he stressed.

Erdogan said Turkey has always kept these communication channels open, and will continue to do so.