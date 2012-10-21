TOBA TEK SINGH –A Home Based Workers Union leader demanded registration, facilities and minimum salary fixed by the government for home-based workers, and a status equivalent to conventional workers.

Saloomi Ashfaq was addressing a meeting of workers on the World Home Based Workers Day. She demanded a law in this regard to save them from exploitation. Labour Party district secretary Tariq Mahmood demanded a national policy for home based workers and implementation of minimum Rs9,000 wage fixed by the government for these workers. Labourers’ leader Ashfaq Fateh demanded provision of social security, old age benefits, medical facility during work and facilities for women worker during pregnancy.

SI SUMMONED: An additional district and sessions judge has summoned for Nov 5, Arrouti police sub inspector Ali Muhammad 12 other policemen in a petition filed by farmer Akhtar of Jangal Imam Shah locality. Petitioner claimed in his petition that some two weeks ago, Arrouti policemen lifted his servant Waris Ali without any case and badly tortured and threw him near River Ravi in deteriorated condition. He added that he got admitted him Toba DHQ Hospital but doctors referred him due to critical condition to Faisalabad Allied Hospital where he was still under-treatment. When contacted SI Ali Muhammad denied the allegations.