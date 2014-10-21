LONDON - German driver Nico Hulkenberg is staying with the Force India team for the 2015 Formula One season, the team announced on Monday. The 27-year-old has enjoyed his strongest Grand Prix season to date this year since returning to the Silverstone-based outfit. “It’s good to confirm my plans for next season. This is a team I know extremely well and we’ve enjoyed a great year together with some special results,” Hulkenberg said To date this season Hulkenberg has finished in the points in 13 of the 16 grands prix, with four fifth-place finishes to his credit, comfortably outscoring team-mate Sergio Perez. For the moment there is no word on whether the team will also retain Perez, even though the Mexican has consistently stated in numerous weeks his desire to remain.