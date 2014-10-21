ISLAMABAD - Parliamentary Committee on Electoral Reforms has received some 1283 proposals from various quarters aimed at sprucing up the existing electoral system by removing flaws and lacunae in it and now an 11-member sub-committee would review and shortlist these proposals.

The sub-committee would be notified soon and it would hold its meeting on Oct. 30 to initiate its work to shortlist the proposals.

The 9th sitting of the committee was held under the chair of Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar here on Monday and besides giving approval to the minutes of the previous meeting the committee briefly discussed the proposals coming from various segments of society for revamping the existing electoral system in the country.

The committee was informed that as decided in the last meeting, the 1283 proposals received on revamping the electoral system, were all tabulated under various categories by a special team headed by Secretary to the Committee, Karamat Hussain Niazi. Copies of the tabulated proposals were presented for perusal of Members of the Committee during the meeting.

The members were also provided a set of recommendations by International Foundation for Electoral Reforms, FAFEN, USAID and Jan Muhammad Jamali as well as a set of amendments proposed by Senate and National Assembly Standing Committees in the past along with the ECP Draft Unified Election Law 2014 for sake of detailed study and drawing comparison.

Commending the effort of the special team for tabulating all the proposals, the chair, with consensus of the house, approved constitution of an 11-member sub-committee to review these proposals and shortlist them.

The Secretary, Election Commission informed the meeting that efforts would be made to introduce bio-metric system in future. Detailed deliberations on this aspect would be held in due course, the meeting was informed.

The Finance Minister, while briefing the media after the meeting, said out of the 1283 some 396 were constitutional proposals while a hefty 473 suggestions related to ROPA Act-73. About 312 proposals were of administrative nature and 19 concerned delimitation of constituencies.

Similarly, 25 related to electoral rolls, 49 about the 2002 elections laws while 9 were of general nature, the Minister added.

He said the Committee had a resolve to work for improvement of the Electoral System as a national obligation and that he had invited all members to contribute their best towards this end. Answering a query he said, members with legal background were especially asked to be work in the sub-committee formed today but other members were also welcome to participate.