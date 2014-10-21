Multan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Jahangir Khan Tareen has said that his party will get the residents of Sindh out of clutches of landlords and cruel system. In a statement issued here on Monday, he added that the PPP was in rule in Sindh since long but the condition of an ordinary Sindhi further deteriorated instead of improving because of massive corruption by the leadership. He said that the PPP could not mobilize the masses by raising old slogans, adding that besides ordinary Sindhis, the members of his own party got tired of Zardari’s way of leadership.

He claimed that a large number of PPP leader were willing to join PTI across the country. He maintained that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif gave statements against each other to pretend that they were political opponents. He said that torture on TV reporters during the PPP public meeting was condemnable. “Why the flag bearers of so-called democracy got that offended when media portrayed the reality?” he exclaimed. He said that the participants of the public meeting had started leaving much before the end of the event which confirmed that the people were hired for the rally.